Chuo Warehouse Reports Increased Profitability Amid Revenue Growth

The latest announcement is out from Chuo Warehouse Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9319) ).

Chuo Warehouse Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in operating revenues by 1.6% to ¥14,136 million. Despite a decrease in operating profit by 6.7%, the company saw a significant rise in profit attributable to owners by 35.5%, indicating improved profitability. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved slightly, reflecting a stable financial position. The announcement also included a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, projecting continued growth in operating revenues and profits, which suggests positive future prospects for stakeholders.

More about Chuo Warehouse Co., Ltd.

Chuo Warehouse Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the logistics and warehousing industry. The company focuses on providing comprehensive storage and distribution services, catering to various sectors that require efficient supply chain management solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 33,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen24.95B

