Chuo Warehouse Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Chuo Warehouse Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9319) ) just unveiled an update.

Chuo Warehouse Co., Ltd. has announced a decision by its Board of Directors to repurchase up to 170,000 of its own shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System. This move, with a maximum expenditure of 225,420,000 yen, is part of a broader strategy to acquire up to 890,000 shares by October 2026, potentially impacting the company’s stock value and shareholder equity.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9319) stock is a Hold with a Yen1531.00 price target.

More about Chuo Warehouse Co., Ltd.

Chuo Warehouse Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics and warehousing industry, focusing on providing storage and distribution services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, indicating its significant presence and influence in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 33,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen24.95B

