Chubb Limited Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Chubb Ltd ( (CB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Chubb Ltd presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Chubb Limited is a global insurance company operating in 54 countries, offering a wide range of insurance products, including property and casualty, personal accident, supplemental health, reinsurance, and life insurance. The company is known for its extensive product offerings and strong financial standing.

In its latest earnings report, Chubb Limited announced a significant increase in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2025. The company reported a net income per share of $6.99, up 22.6% from the previous year, and a record core operating income per share of $7.49, up 30.9%. The consolidated net premiums written reached $14.9 billion, marking a 7.5% increase, while the P&C combined ratio achieved a record low of 81.8%.

Key financial highlights include a 20.5% rise in net income to $2.80 billion and a 28.7% increase in core operating income to $3.00 billion. The P&C net premiums written grew by 5.3%, with notable growth in North America and Overseas General regions. The company also reported a record P&C underwriting income of $2.26 billion, up 55%, and a substantial reduction in catastrophe losses compared to the previous year. Additionally, life insurance net premiums surged by 24.6%, contributing to a 14.2% increase in segment income.

Chubb’s investment income also reached new heights, with pre-tax net investment income up 9.3% to $1.65 billion. The company’s annualized return on equity stood at 15.9%, reflecting strong financial health. Chubb’s management expressed confidence in maintaining superior earnings growth and emphasized the company’s diversified and disciplined approach to managing its global operations.

Looking ahead, Chubb Limited remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with plans to continue capitalizing on its diversified business model and strong market presence. The company aims to sustain its earnings growth trajectory, supported by its robust balance sheet and strategic initiatives across various regions and business segments.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue