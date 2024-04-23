Chrysos Corp’s Revenue Soars with PhotonAssay Tech

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. (AU:C79) has released an update.

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. has reported a significant increase in revenue, with a 92% year-on-year growth, and a strong performance in its third quarter for FY24, driven by the widespread adoption of its innovative PhotonAssay technology in the global mining industry. The company has also experienced a 28% growth in sample volumes, has signed a new contract for a second unit deployment at Barrick Gold’s Kibali mine, and maintains a robust cash position and growth forecast. Chrysos is well positioned for further expansions with 27 units already deployed and 11 more ready for the upcoming fiscal year.

