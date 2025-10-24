Chrysos Corporation Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. ( (AU:C79) ) has provided an update.

Chrysos Corporation Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 24, 2025, at its headquarters in Adelaide, South Australia. The meeting will address important shareholder voting matters, with eligibility determined by shareholding status as of November 22, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy if unable to attend in person, with specific instructions provided for submitting proxy forms. The Chair plans to vote in favor of the resolutions outlined in the meeting agenda.

