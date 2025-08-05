Chrysalis Investments Expands Treasury Holdings with Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Chrysalis Investments Limited ( (GB:CHRY) ) has shared an announcement.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has repurchased 250,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £1.204 as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This transaction, executed through Deutsche Numis, increases the company’s treasury shares to 76,425,876, while the total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, stands at 518,724,538. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and may impact shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CHRY) stock is a Buy with a £1.12 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chrysalis Investments Limited stock, see the GB:CHRY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHRY is a Outperform.

Chrysalis Investments Limited demonstrates solid financial stability with a strong equity base and recent improvements in profitability and cash flow. Strategic share buybacks and asset disposals enhance liquidity and shareholder value. However, mixed technical indicators, historical financial volatility, and no dividend yield slightly temper the stock’s overall appeal.

More about Chrysalis Investments Limited

Chrysalis Investments Limited operates as an alternative investment fund, focusing on managing a diverse portfolio of investments. The company is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and works with G10 Capital Limited as its appointed investment manager.

Average Trading Volume: 1,305,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

