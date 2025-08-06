Chrysalis Investments Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Chrysalis Investments Limited ( (GB:CHRY) ) has issued an announcement.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has executed a share buyback, repurchasing 250,000 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of £1.196 each. These shares will be held in treasury, impacting the total number of shares available for trading and potentially influencing shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CHRY) stock is a Buy with a £1.12 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chrysalis Investments Limited stock, see the GB:CHRY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CHRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHRY is a Outperform.

Chrysalis Investments Limited demonstrates solid financial stability with a strong equity base and recent improvements in profitability and cash flow. Strategic share buybacks and asset disposals enhance liquidity and shareholder value. However, mixed technical indicators, historical financial volatility, and no dividend yield slightly temper the stock’s overall appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CHRY stock, click here.

More about Chrysalis Investments Limited

Chrysalis Investments Limited operates as an alternative investment fund, focusing on managing a diverse portfolio of investments. The company is involved in the financial services industry, providing investment opportunities and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Average Trading Volume: 1,305,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into CHRY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue