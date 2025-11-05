Chorus Limited Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Chorus Limited ( (CHRUF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Chorus Limited held its annual shareholder meeting online, where shareholders voted on four board-supported resolutions. The resolutions included the re-election of directors Ms. Sue Bailey, Mr. Will Irving, and Mr. Mark Cross, as well as authorizing the board to fix KPMG’s fees and expenses as auditors. All resolutions were passed with significant majorities, indicating strong shareholder support for the current board and its decisions.

More about Chorus Limited

Chorus Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, primarily focusing on providing broadband infrastructure and services in New Zealand. The company plays a significant role in the country’s digital connectivity landscape, offering essential services that support internet and communication needs.

For a thorough assessment of CHRUF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue