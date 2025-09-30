Chorus Limited Announces Virtual 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Chorus Limited ( (CHRUF) ).

Chorus Limited has announced that its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders will be held virtually on November 5th. Shareholders will have the opportunity to participate, vote, and ask questions online. The meeting will address the re-election of directors and the authorization of auditor fees, reflecting the company’s ongoing governance and operational commitments.

More about Chorus Limited

Chorus Limited is a telecommunications infrastructure company based in New Zealand, primarily focused on providing broadband and internet services. The company plays a significant role in the country’s telecommunications industry by maintaining and upgrading the network infrastructure that supports broadband connectivity.

