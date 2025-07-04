Chorus Aviation to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Chorus Aviation ( (TSE:CHR) ) has provided an announcement.

Chorus Aviation Inc. announced that it will present its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025. The presentation will be led by the company’s President and CEO, Colin Copp, along with CFO Gary Osborne, and will be accessible to analysts and media. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the upcoming quarters.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CHR) stock is a Buy with a C$21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chorus Aviation stock, see the TSE:CHR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CHR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CHR is a Neutral.

Chorus Aviation’s stock score is influenced by its strong corporate actions and effective cash flow management. However, persistent profitability challenges and a negative valuation aspect due to ongoing losses weigh on the overall score. Technical indicators suggest potential for recovery, but caution is advised due to mixed signals.

More about Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc. operates in the aviation industry, focusing on providing regional aviation services. The company is known for its regional aircraft leasing and contract flying operations, primarily serving North America and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 44,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$584.2M

