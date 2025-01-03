Chorus Aviation Proposes Share Consolidation Vote

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) has released an update.
Chorus Aviation has announced a special meeting for shareholders to vote on a proposed share consolidation. The consolidation, if approved, would see shares combined at a ratio determined by the board, pending Toronto Stock Exchange approval. Shareholders are encouraged to review the details in the management proxy circular available online.
