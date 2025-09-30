Chorus Aviation Completes Debenture Redemption, Enhancing Financial Flexibility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Chorus Aviation ( (TSE:CHR) ).

Chorus Aviation Inc. has completed the redemption of its remaining 6.00% convertible senior unsecured debentures due June 30, 2026. The redemption was finalized on September 30, 2025, with holders receiving $1,015 for each $1,000 principal amount, including accrued interest. This move led to the delisting of the debentures from the Toronto Stock Exchange, marking a significant step in Chorus’s financial strategy by reducing its debt obligations and potentially improving its financial flexibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CHR) stock is a Hold with a C$23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chorus Aviation stock, see the TSE:CHR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CHR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CHR is a Neutral.

Chorus Aviation’s overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with positive operational efficiency and debt management, but challenges in revenue growth and cash flow. The technical analysis indicates overbought conditions, and the valuation is concerning due to a negative P/E ratio. However, the earnings call was positive, highlighting strong financial metrics and strategic initiatives.

More about Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc. is a holding company with several principal operating subsidiaries, including Jazz Aviation, Voyageur Aviation, Cygnet Aviation Academy, and Elisen & Associates. These subsidiaries provide a wide range of services across the aviation industry, such as regional air services, specialty charter services, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning, aerospace engineering, certification services, and pilot training. Chorus Aviation’s operations cover every stage of an aircraft’s lifecycle, from contract flying to aircraft acquisition and leasing.

Average Trading Volume: 47,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$569M

