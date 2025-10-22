Chordia Therapeutics Restructures Capital to Strengthen Financial Foundation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. ( (JP:190A) ) has shared an announcement.

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. announced a strategic financial restructuring by reducing its capital reserve to offset current deficits and strengthen its financial foundation. This move aims to enhance the company’s flexibility in future capital policies and optimize its capital structure, without affecting the total net assets or shares issued.

More about Chordia Therapeutics Inc.

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Their lead asset, rogocekib (CLK inhibitor CTX-712), is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in the US, targeting cancer vulnerabilities. The company is also developing other assets such as CTX-177, CTX-439, and GCN2 inhibitors.

Average Trading Volume: 797,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen8.1B

