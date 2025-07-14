Chongqing Iron & Steel Projects Reduced Losses for First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1053) ).

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. has announced an estimated net loss of RMB120 million to RMB140 million for the first half of 2025, marking a significant reduction in losses compared to the previous year. This improvement is attributed to strategic enhancements in procurement and sales, including local resource expansion, cost reduction, and market share growth in specialty steel, which have collectively strengthened the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning.

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. is a company operating in the steel industry, focusing on the production and sale of various steel products. The company is involved in the integration and transformation of procurement and sales, aiming to enhance its business capabilities and market share, particularly in specialty steel.

YTD Price Performance: 71.91%

Average Trading Volume: 82,069,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.2B

