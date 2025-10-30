Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1053) ) is now available.

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H has announced a change in its accounting firm for 2025. The company has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP (Deloitte CPA) as its new auditor. Deloitte CPA, with extensive experience in securities service business, is recognized for its strong investor protection capability and integrity record, despite minor regulatory measures in recent years. This change is expected to enhance the company’s financial auditing processes and maintain transparency for stakeholders.

