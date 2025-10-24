Chongqing Gas Reports Decline in Net Profit for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Resources Gas Group ( (HK:1193) ) has provided an update.

Chongqing Gas, a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group, reported its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company saw a slight increase in revenue to RMB 7.38 billion, but experienced a significant drop in net profit to RMB 162 million compared to the previous year. Additionally, there was a notable decrease in cash and cash equivalents, highlighting potential liquidity challenges. The financial results, prepared under PRC GAAP, have not been audited and may be subject to adjustments, indicating that stakeholders should interpret the data with caution.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1193) stock is a Hold with a HK$20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Resources Gas Group stock, see the HK:1193 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited is a major player in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the distribution and sale of natural gas. The company operates through its subsidiaries, including Chongqing Gas, which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and is indirectly owned by China Resources Gas Group.

Average Trading Volume: 6,210,008

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$47.54B

See more insights into 1193 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue