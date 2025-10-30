Chipotle Reports Revenue Growth Amid Expansion Efforts

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( (CMG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Chipotle Mexican Grill presented to its investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is a prominent player in the fast-casual dining sector, known for its commitment to serving responsibly sourced, real food without artificial additives, across its over 3,900 restaurants worldwide.

In its third quarter of 2025, Chipotle Mexican Grill reported a revenue increase of 7.5% year-over-year, reaching $3.0 billion, despite facing macroeconomic challenges. The company continues to expand its footprint with the opening of 84 new restaurants, including 64 with Chipotlanes, enhancing customer convenience and access.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a slight increase in comparable restaurant sales by 0.3%, and a rise in diluted earnings per share to $0.29. However, operating margins saw a decline, with the restaurant level operating margin dropping to 24.5% from 25.5% the previous year. The company also repurchased $686.5 million of its stock, reflecting confidence in its long-term value.

Looking ahead, Chipotle’s management anticipates a low-single-digit decline in comparable restaurant sales for the full year 2025, with plans to open 315 to 345 new restaurants, most featuring Chipotlanes. The company remains focused on enhancing digital experiences and menu innovation to drive future growth.

Overall, Chipotle aims to leverage its strong brand and operational strategies to navigate economic pressures and continue its expansion, particularly with a focus on increasing the number of Chipotlanes and international growth.

