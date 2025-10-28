ChipMOS to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 11

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ChipMOS Technologies ( (IMOS) ) has shared an update.

On October 28, 2025, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. announced its plan to report its third quarter 2025 financial results and host a conference call on November 11, 2025. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with an opportunity to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and operational environment, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (IMOS) stock is a Hold with a $21.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on IMOS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMOS is a Neutral.

ChipMOS Technologies’ overall stock score reflects a mix of strong technical momentum and a positive outlook for memory products, offset by financial challenges and high valuation concerns. The company’s ability to navigate foreign exchange losses and improve profitability will be crucial for future performance.



More about ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services (OSAT), with advanced facilities located in Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park, and Southern Taiwan Science Park. The company serves a wide range of markets globally, offering comprehensive assembly and test services to fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers, and independent semiconductor foundries.

Average Trading Volume: 14,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $740.3M



