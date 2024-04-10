ChipMOS to Announce Q1 2024 Financials

ChipMOS Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) has released an update.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc., a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, has announced it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on May 9, 2024, followed by a conference call. The session will be accessible through a live webcast and will offer a replay for those who cannot attend. The company has assured transparency by providing an English transcript of the Mandarin conference call on their website afterwards.

