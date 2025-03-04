Chinasoft Sets New Benchmark with Kai Tak Sports Park Partnership

The latest announcement is out from Chinasoft International ( (HK:0354) ).

Chinasoft International has played a pivotal role in the inauguration of the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, setting a new benchmark in intelligent venue application systems. The project highlights Chinasoft’s technological prowess and positions it as a leader in smart infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency and safety at the sports complex. This achievement has been recognized by the Hong Kong government and the international industry, paving the way for Chinasoft’s brand expansion in the Greater Bay Area and overseas markets. The company aims to leverage this success to further contribute to Hong Kong’s digital transformation and smart city development.

Chinasoft International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, specializing in intelligent venue application systems and smart infrastructure. The company focuses on integrating AI, big data, IoT, intelligent imaging, and digital analysis to provide comprehensive smart solutions for large-scale international venues.

