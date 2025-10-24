China Yuchai Launches Innovative High-Horsepower Generator Engine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hong Leong Asia ( (SG:H22) ) has issued an announcement.

China Yuchai International Limited has launched the YC16VTF engine, a new high-horsepower generator engine, through its subsidiary Yuchai Marine and Genset Power Company Limited. This engine represents a significant advancement in high-speed, high-horsepower technology, aligning with the company’s strategy to lead the high-end marine and power generation markets in China. The YC16VTF engine addresses the rising global demand for reliable and environmentally friendly power generation solutions, featuring innovative design concepts that achieve high strength and reduced weight. It supports the national ‘dual carbon’ strategy and promotes green industrial transformation, marking a milestone in Yuchai’s power engine portfolio.

More about Hong Leong Asia

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited, is a leading powertrain solution provider in China. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, assembling, and selling a wide range of engines for various applications, including trucks, buses, construction and agricultural equipment, and marine and power generation. Their product portfolio includes diesel, natural gas, and new energy products such as pure electric, range extenders, hybrids, and fuel cells.

