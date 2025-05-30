China Yongda Appoints New Member to Nomination Committee

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from China Yongda Automobiles Services ( (HK:3669) ) is now available.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Zhu Anna Dezhen as a new member of its Nomination Committee, effective May 30, 2025. This strategic appointment enhances the committee’s composition, potentially strengthening the company’s governance and decision-making processes, which could positively impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on providing automobile services. The company is known for its comprehensive range of services related to car sales, maintenance, and other automotive solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 7,678,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$4.56B

