China Wood International Announces Share Placing to Fund F&B Expansion

China Wood International Holding Co., Limited ( (HK:1822) ) has shared an announcement.

China Wood International Holding Co., Limited has announced a placing agreement to issue up to 164,460,000 new shares at a price of HK$0.10 per share, representing a discount to recent trading prices. The proceeds, expected to be approximately HK$16.27 million after expenses, will be used to further develop the company’s food and beverage business segment, highlighting its strategic focus on this area.

More about China Wood International Holding Co., Limited

China Wood International Holding Co., Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the food and beverage sector. The company is focused on expanding its market presence and developing its business within this industry.

Average Trading Volume: 1,075,032

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$97.05M

