China Weaving Materials Announces Share Consolidation Plan

China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3778) ) has provided an update.

China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting to discuss a proposed share consolidation. The plan involves consolidating every ten issued and unissued ordinary shares into one share, effectively changing the par value from HK$0.1 to HK$1.0. This move aims to streamline the company’s share capital structure and potentially enhance the marketability and trading liquidity of its shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3778) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd.

China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited operates in the textile industry, focusing on the production and distribution of weaving materials. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and has a primary business presence in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 3,754,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$382M



