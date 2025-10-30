China Vanke Reports Significant Financial Decline in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Vanke Co ( (HK:2202) ).

China Vanke Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company reported a 26.61% decrease in revenue and a 56.14% increase in losses attributable to shareholders compared to the same period last year. The report highlights challenges in the real estate market, impacting the company’s operations and financial health, with a notable decrease in total assets and equity.

More about China Vanke Co

China Vanke Co., Ltd. is a leading real estate company in China, primarily engaged in property development and management. The company focuses on residential property development and has a significant presence in the Chinese real estate market.

Average Trading Volume: 40,853,702

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$77.11B

