China Vanke Co. Announces Strong August Sales

China Vanke Co., Ltd. reports robust sales performance for August 2024, with contract sales reaching 1,227,000 square meters and RMB 17.24 billion in revenue. The year-to-date figures also impress, totaling 12,076,000 square meters and RMB 163.78 billion. However, the company cautions that these periodic figures may vary due to uncertainties in the sales process and have not added any new development projects since the previous month.

