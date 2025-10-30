China Vanke Approves Q3 Financials and Impairment Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Vanke Co ( (HK:2202) ) has issued an announcement.

China Vanke Co., Ltd. held its twenty-sixth board meeting to approve the 2025 Third Quarterly Report and financial statements, as well as the recognition and write-off of impairment provisions for the third quarter. The company recognized new impairment provisions totaling RMB9,367.9452 million, primarily due to changes in consolidation scope, and reversed or wrote off RMB1,708.2637 million. These financial adjustments reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its asset value effectively, impacting its financial health and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2202) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.60 price target.

More about China Vanke Co

China Vanke Co., Ltd. is a leading real estate company in China, primarily engaged in property development, property services, and related businesses. The company is known for its significant presence in the residential property market and has a strong focus on sustainable urban development.

Average Trading Volume: 40,853,702

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$77.11B



