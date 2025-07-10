China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Updates on 2025 Master Guarantee Agreement

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0893) ) has provided an announcement.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. has announced an update regarding its major transaction and continuing connected transaction related to the renewal of the 2025 Master Guarantee Agreement. The company has been negotiating with financial institutions to discharge CVT Guarantees following the disposal of its former subsidiaries. Despite ongoing discussions, the financial institutions require full settlement of indebtedness before releasing the guarantees. To protect its interests, the company has secured a counter indemnity from Chengyu Vanadium, which remains effective as the company continues to address its contingent liabilities.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of vanadium, titanium, and magnetite resources. The company is known for its involvement in the production of these minerals, which are essential for various industrial applications.

