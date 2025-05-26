China Uptown Group Announces AGM with Key Governance Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2330) ) has issued an update.

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 19, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024, the re-election of several directors, and the re-appointment of McMillan Woods (Hong Kong) CPA Limited as the company’s auditor. Additionally, resolutions will be considered to authorize the board to manage share capital activities, reflecting a strategic focus on governance and financial oversight.

More about China Uptown Group Co. Ltd.

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It operates with a focus on various business sectors, although specific industry details are not provided in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 3,262,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$52.45M

