China Unicom Reports Strong Growth in Connectivity and Innovation for Q3 2025

An announcement from China Unicom (Hong Kong) ( (HK:0762) ) is now available.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has released its operational statistics for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting significant growth in its connectivity and communications sectors. The company reported a total of 1,233.784 million connectivity subscribers, with 225.187 million being 5G network subscribers and 703.310 million Internet-of-things connections. The company also emphasized its technological advancements, with 369 patents granted in the current year, and a high smart customer service resolution ratio of 98.9%. These developments underscore China Unicom’s commitment to innovation and its strategic role in driving digital transformation in various industries.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on connectivity and communications services, as well as computing and digital smart applications. The company is dedicated to advancing network, technology, and service innovations to support its high-quality development, with a significant market focus on becoming a Cyber Superpower and promoting Digital China.

