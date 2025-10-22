China Unicom Proposes Spin-Off of Smart Connection Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from China Unicom (Hong Kong) ( (HK:0762) ) is now available.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has announced its proposal to spin off and list its subsidiary, Smart Connection Technology, on the ChiNext Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. This move aims to enhance the company’s competitiveness by focusing on strategic emerging industries and leveraging the capital market to boost research and development in the Internet of Vehicles industry. The spin-off is expected to improve Smart Connection Technology’s operational quality and market position, ultimately creating greater value for shareholders and stakeholders.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a telecommunications company that provides a range of services including mobile, broadband, and fixed-line services. The company focuses on the Chinese market and is involved in strategic emerging industries, aiming to enhance modern industrial and supply chains.

