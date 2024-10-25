China Treasures New Materials Group Announces New Board

China Treasures New Materials Group Limited. (HK:2439) has released an update.

China Treasures New Materials Group Ltd., listed under stock code 2439, has announced its new board of directors, helmed by Chair Ms. Zhang Yuqiu. The company has also structured four key committees to oversee audit, remuneration, nomination, and ESG, aiming to enhance its governance framework. This strategic alignment is set to fortify its presence in the financial market.

