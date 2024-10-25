China Treasures Announces Board Reshuffle and New Appointments

China Treasures New Materials Group Limited. (HK:2439) has released an update.

China Treasures New Materials Group Ltd. has announced significant changes to its board, effective October 28, 2024. Dr. Sun Shulin has resigned from his roles, including chairman of key committees, while Dr. Song Xiaofeng will step in as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the Remuneration Committee. Additionally, Mr. Leung Tsz Wing has been promoted to chairman of the ESG Committee, signaling a strategic shift in the company’s governance.

For further insights into HK:2439 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.