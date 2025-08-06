China Travel International Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong ( (HK:0308) ) has provided an update.

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited has scheduled a board meeting on August 28, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder value, potentially impacting its market position and investor relations.

More about China Travel International Investment Hong Kong

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited operates in the travel and tourism industry, focusing on providing travel-related services and investments. The company is involved in various sectors including hotel operations, theme parks, and travel agency services, primarily targeting the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 197,342,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.8B

