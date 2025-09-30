China Travel International Expands with Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
China Travel International Investment Hong Kong ( (HK:0308) ) has issued an update.
China Travel International Investment Hong Kong has announced the acquisition of 100% equity interests in two target companies through its subsidiary CTS Scenery and the parent company itself. The acquisitions, valued at RMB295 million and RMB5 million respectively, will result in the target companies becoming wholly-owned subsidiaries, with their financial results consolidated into the group’s financial statements. These transactions are classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but not shareholder approval. The acquisitions are not inter-conditional, allowing for separate completion.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0308) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target.
More about China Travel International Investment Hong Kong
Average Trading Volume: 155,308,266
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$9.02B
