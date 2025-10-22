China Travel International Advances Equity Acquisition with Verified Valuation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong ( (HK:0308) ) has issued an announcement.

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited announced a further update on its acquisition of equity interests in target companies, emphasizing the valuation of the Target Company A using the income approach. The valuation, which constitutes a profit forecast under the Listing Rules, was verified for arithmetical accuracy by Ernst & Young. This acquisition and valuation process underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its investment portfolio and enhancing its market position, potentially impacting stakeholders by indicating future growth and stability in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0308) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target.

More about China Travel International Investment Hong Kong

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited operates in the travel and tourism industry, focusing on investments and developments in travel-related businesses and services. The company is known for its strategic positioning in the Hong Kong market, leveraging its expertise to enhance tourism infrastructure and services.

Average Trading Volume: 62,811,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.3B



