China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Appoints New Auditor

The latest announcement is out from China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co ( (HK:0570) ).

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited announced that the resolution to appoint BDO as the auditor of the company was passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 18 July 2025. The resolution received unanimous support from shareholders, indicating strong backing for the company’s governance decisions and potentially reinforcing investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0570) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co stock, see the HK:0570 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on the traditional Chinese medicine industry. It is involved in the production and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine products.

Average Trading Volume: 23,023,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$11.48B

