China Tourism Group Duty Free Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Earnings

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:1880) ) has provided an announcement.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited has released its third quarterly report for 2025, revealing a slight decrease in operating income and a significant drop in net profit attributable to shareholders compared to the previous year. The report highlights a challenging period for the company, with a notable decline in net cash flow from operating activities and a decrease in the weighted average return on net assets, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability and shareholder returns.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the duty-free retail industry, focusing on providing a wide range of duty-free products to travelers. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is a significant player in the Chinese duty-free market.

