China Tourism Group Duty Free Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:1880) ) has shared an update.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited has announced a cash dividend of RMB 0.25 per share for the third quarter of 2025, covering the nine months ending September 30, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders, although specific details such as the exchange rate, ex-dividend date, and payment date are yet to be disclosed. The declaration may impact the company’s financial positioning and stakeholder interests as it highlights the company’s profitability and financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1880) stock is a Buy with a HK$87.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H stock, see the HK:1880 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited operates in the tourism retail industry, focusing primarily on duty-free retail services. The company is known for its extensive network of duty-free shops, catering to travelers and tourists, and is a significant player in the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,616,870

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$152.5B

For an in-depth examination of 1880 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue