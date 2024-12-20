China Tontine Wines Appoints New Auditor Amid Trading Suspension

China Tontine Wines Group (HK:0389) has released an update.

China Tontine Wines Group Limited has announced the appointment of Prism Hong Kong Limited as its new auditor following the retirement of ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited. This change comes amid a continued suspension of trading in the company’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investors are advised to remain cautious as developments unfold.

