China Tianrui Cement Faces Potential Delisting Deadline

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. (HK:1252) has released an update.

China Tianrui Group Cement faces a crucial deadline to publish its interim results by November 5, 2024, or risk delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company’s shares have been suspended since April 2024 due to this delay, impacting investor access and market functionality. The Stock Exchange has urged the company to address the issue to resume trading.

