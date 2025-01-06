China Supply Chain Holdings Announces Board and Committee Roles

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An announcement from China Supply Chain Holdings Limited ( (HK:3708) ) is now available.

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its three established committees. This update is significant as it outlines the company’s leadership structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction and governance practices, which stakeholders should note.

More about China Supply Chain Holdings Limited

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on supply chain management within various industries. It is listed under Stock Code 3708.

YTD Price Performance: -30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 8,093,448

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$78.32M

