China Suntien Green Energy’s EGM Approves Key Resolutions for H Shares Subscription

An announcement from China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:0956) ) is now available.

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited announced that all resolutions were passed by independent shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on October 24, 2025. The meeting involved a connected transaction for the proposed subscription of new H shares and an application for a whitewash waiver. The approval of these resolutions, despite significant abstentions from certain shareholders, reflects a strategic move to enhance the company’s capital structure and market positioning, potentially impacting its growth trajectory and stakeholder interests.

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the green energy sector. It primarily deals with the development and operation of wind power and natural gas projects, aiming to contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,538,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$27.44B

