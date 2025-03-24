China Star Entertainment Issues Profit Warning for 2024

China Star Entertainment ( (HK:0326) ) has shared an update.

China Star Entertainment Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected consolidated loss between HK$315 million to HK$385 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, compared to a loss of HK$289.5 million in the previous year. The increase in loss is mainly due to a significant rise in the fair value loss of financial assets, increased administrative expenses, and higher marketing and selling expenses. Despite these challenges, there was an increase in gross profit from property development and entertainment operations, partially offsetting the losses.

China Star Entertainment Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the multi-media and entertainment industry, with a focus on property development and investment operations.

