China Southern Airlines Projects Significant Loss for H1 2025

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1055) ) has provided an update.

China Southern Airlines has announced an estimated net loss of RMB1.338 billion to RMB1.756 billion for the first half of 2025, attributing the loss to factors such as changes in passenger structure, competition from high-speed railways, and global economic uncertainties. Despite these challenges, the company noted an improvement in net profit after excluding non-recurring items, indicating some operational resilience amidst the pressures.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is a major airline based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the aviation industry, providing passenger and cargo transportation services. The company is focused on expanding its capacity and strengthening its sales in both passenger and cargo sectors.

