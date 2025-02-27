China South City Holdings Delays Dividend Payment Amid Debt Talks

China South City Holdings Limited ( (HK:1668) ) has shared an announcement.

China South City Holdings Limited announced a further delay in the payment of its final dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. The company cited lower-than-expected sales and cash flow issues, exacerbated by unsuccessful asset disposals, as reasons for the delay. The company is in talks with creditors to find a comprehensive solution to its debt situation to ensure sustainable operations and future development, aiming to pay the dividend by December 31, 2025.

China South City Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the real estate sector. It focuses on developing and managing integrated logistics and trade centers across China, catering to a variety of industries and businesses.

