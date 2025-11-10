China South City Holdings Continues Restructuring Amid Trading Suspension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China South City Holdings Limited ( (HK:1668) ) has provided an announcement.

China South City Holdings Limited, currently in liquidation, has announced ongoing restructuring efforts to address its offshore indebtedness. The liquidators are actively working with the company’s management and creditors to explore potential restructuring options, although no formal agreement has been reached yet. Trading of the company’s shares remains suspended since August 2025, with no assurance of a timely or successful restructuring outcome. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

More about China South City Holdings Limited

China South City Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, involved in liquidation. The company was previously managed by a group of executive and non-executive directors, but all powers ceased following a winding-up order by the High Court of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -40.56%

Average Trading Volume: 2,204,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.22B

