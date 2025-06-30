China Sinostar Group Reports Significant Revenue Decline in 2025

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

China Sinostar Group Company Limited ( (HK:0485) ) just unveiled an update.

China Sinostar Group Company Limited announced its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025, reporting a significant decrease in revenue from HK$31,917,000 in 2024 to HK$19,855,000 in 2025. The company faced a comprehensive loss of HK$25,810,000, attributed to losses on property revaluations and trade receivables, alongside increased administrative expenses, affecting its financial performance and market position.

More about China Sinostar Group Company Limited

China Sinostar Group Company Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and operates in various sectors, focusing on property investment and development.

YTD Price Performance: 2.56%

Average Trading Volume: 87,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$34.05M

For detailed information about 0485 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue