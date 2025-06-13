China Silver Technology Holdings Announces Board Composition and Roles

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from China Silver Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:0515) ) is now available.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles of each member. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with various members serving on four key committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Compliance. This announcement highlights the company’s governance structure, which is crucial for maintaining transparency and accountability, potentially impacting its market perception and stakeholder confidence.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited, previously known as TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the technology sector. The company is involved in providing technology solutions and has a focus on innovation and development within its industry.

