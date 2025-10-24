China Silver Technology Appoints New Executive Director to Strengthen Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:0515) ) has shared an update.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Li Xianggen as an executive director, effective from October 24, 2025. Mr. Li, who joined the company in 2019 and has extensive experience in business strategy and marketing, will bring his expertise to the board. His appointment is expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction and operational management, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0515) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about China Silver Technology Holdings Limited

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited, formerly known as TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited, operates in the technology sector with a focus on electronic components and energy management solutions. The company is involved in the production and management of printed circuit boards and LED energy management systems, with subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 13,656,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$49.4M



